A gang was sentenced to prison for kidnapping a child at knifepoint and accusing him of Satanic abuse.

After kidnapping the youngster on November 4, 2020 on Anglesey, a small island off the northwest coast of Wales, the gang was sentenced to between four and seventeen years in prison.

Anke Hill, 51, and Wilfred Wong, 53, took the youngster from their foster carer as they returned home from school, according to Caernarfon Crown Court.

Hill removed the child from the car seat and drove them to another vehicle as Wong put a knife to the foster carer’s throat. To keep the caretaker from pursuing them, Wong cut the tires on her car.

Janet and Edward Stevenson, who had hired a car to transport the youngster away from Wales, were waiting for them. Prosecutors think the gang was preparing to move the youngster to another country.

Jane Going-Hill and Kristine Petley, two others, worked as police lookouts on bridges to assist the rest of the group in escaping.

After the car was halted by police on a highway in Northamptonshire, central England, the youngster was eventually rescued.

Hill said the youngster had been a victim of satanic abuse before being fostered, according to the court. According to the BBC, a police inquiry found no evidence to substantiate this.

Hill had enlisted the help of the gang for the kidnapping scheme after meeting Wong, who was a vocal opponent of satanic torture.

The court informed Wong at his sentencing that he still had “a definite underlying belief in these allegations” of demonic abuse.

According to the BBC, Judge Nicola Jones said that the kidnapping had caused the child “severe, long-lasting, and potentially irreversible psychological injury.”

After being found guilty of kidnapping conspiracy and possessing an article with a blade or point, Wong was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Hill was sentenced to 14 years and five months in jail after admitting to kidnapping conspiracy.

Going-Hill and Petley both pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy and were sentenced to four years and eight months in prison and four years in prison, respectively.

Janet Stevenson was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping conspiracy. Edward, her husband, was sentenced to eight years in prison.