A gang tied to ‘turf wars’ was created by the Godfather of Death, a narcotics supplier.

The founder of an infamous Manchester crime organisation embroiled in a brutal rivalry in the 1990s was revealed to be a wholesale drug supplier convicted for supplying massive volumes of heroin and cocaine from an upscale Southport neighborhood.

Julien Bell was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison in February 2018 after a special operation in Gloucestershire busted a heroin and cocaine network.

The then-40-year-old, whose activities were housed in a sumptuous Southport property, had previously been identified as the creator of the Longsight Crew, a violent Manchester-based gang that had previously engaged in vicious and deadly gun conflicts with its competitors.

Bell was arrested and charged with conspiracy to provide crack cocaine and heroin after a family narcotics network was busted by cops.

He was the wholesale supplier to the Gloucester-based gang and was described as a “key character” and the “Merseyside ‘upstream’ gangster” in that crime organization.

He delivered at least £500,000 in cocaine to the gang, whose commander he knew via his mother’s “long relationship.”

Bell tried to hide his illicit activities by posing as a jeweler while living on Dover Road, which is just a short walk from the prestigious Royal Birkdale Golf Club and where residences have recently sold for between £300,000 and £500,000.

It’s unclear when Bell came to Merseyside, although it was likely after he was released from a 20-year jail sentence for drug and weapons offenses stemming from his Manchester background.

After his imprisonment in February 2018, Gloucestershire Police referred to him as the “Godfather of Death” for his merciless acts as gang violence wreaked havoc on Manchester in the late 1990s.

This title was given to him because of his involvement with the Longsight Crew, one of several gangs involved in a network of feuds blamed for more than two dozen fatalities.

After his brother was shot dead behind the wheel of his automobile by members of the Gooch gang in October 1996, Bell is thought to have formed the gang.

As a result, he turned to crime, aided by.