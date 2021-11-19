A gang that was targeting young teenagers was brought down as a result of the search for a missing youngster.

Officers discovered a gang targeting young teenagers to sell narcotics while searching for a boy who had gone missing from home.

Ryan Wall, 24, of Halewood’s Lakenheath Road, was a member of a gang that used vulnerable teenagers to sell drugs.

Wall, along with three colleagues, were part in an organized crime organization that transported class ‘A’ drugs as well as vulnerable young people from Tameside to Blackpool, according to evidence presented at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court yesterday (November 18).

Following a complaint of a missing youngster in the Hyde region, investigators launched the ‘Fairview’ operation.

It was discovered through close collaboration with Lancashire Police that he had been relocated to Blackpool and that he was being used by the gang to distribute crack and heroin on the streets.

Two other teenage guys who had gone missing from the neighboring Ashton area had been in communication with a number linked to Wall, according to inquiries.

The trio was accused of plotting to supply class A drugs while also driving the young boys to Blackpool to deal drugs on the streets, frequently leaving them alone for days.

While it is unlikely that the two boys – and a third kid who was also abused – were ever hurt, detectives said that leaving them alone to engage in illegal activities in locations hundreds of miles away from home put them in “real and considerable danger.”

The young victims were referred to specialized organizations and kept safe from further damage.

At the beginning of October 2020, eight people ranging in age from 16 to 67 were arrested on warrants.

Detectives had discovered a narcotics line that made over £80,000 from the illegal exploitation of underage males as a result of their investigations.

Related offences were also filed against Claire Daniels, 36, of Fitzroy Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, Christopher Thornton, 20, of Barlow Road, Dukinfield, and Leigh Sleddon, 38, of Claremont Court, Blackpool.

Wall and Thornton each pleaded guilty to four counts of modern slavery, while Sleddon admitted to taking part in the actions of an organized crime ring.

Daniels, who is also a mother,