A gang rape video of a 16-year-old girl was shared on social media, and two suspects were arrested.

In India, two guys were detained for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. After a video of the gang rape was posted on social media, the crime, which occurred roughly two months ago, came to light.

The girl’s father discovered the claimed video of the sexual assault, which was reportedly released by the accused, on Wednesday. The mother of the girl eventually filed a police case in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Following the sexual assault on May 22, the mother told the police that her daughter had attempted suicide.

The youngster did not notify her parents about her incident because she was afraid the film would be shared online, according to the authorities. The defendants were arrested and charged on Thursday with violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

“We got the footage as well. The girl underwent a medical-legal checkup. The report is still pending. The youngster will now be brought before a court to give her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),” according to police officer Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai.

According to Outlook India, quoting Press Trust of India, the authorities first stated that only one of the accused, known as Akash, had been detained while his co-offender had fled.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the states with the highest number of cases of atrocities against women, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s “Crime in India” 2019 report.

In the year 2019, there were 3,065 rape cases reported in the state.

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by three juvenile boys in a remote area near her house in Uttar Pradesh last month. When the boys dragged the girl away from her home and sexually assaulted her, she was playing outside. They then used a cellphone to record the act. The three suspects in the crime were later apprehended. “The three boys were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Justice Board, where they were sentenced to a juvenile detention center. At the time, Additional Superintendent of Police Prasad Singh told local reporters, “We have confiscated the smartphone that was used to videotape the incident.”