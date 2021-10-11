A gang of men brawls in the mayhem of the city center, which was seen on video.

In Liverpool’s city center, a brawl broke out between a big group of males.

The battle, which was captured on tape, shows roughly 12 guys fighting on North John Street. Footage, which was obtained by a witness and is believed to be from this weekend, opens with chaotic scenes of a huge group of men throwing fists.

The males can be seen fighting numerous persons while dashing in between one another.

A man in a black top throws a punch that forces a man in a beige jacket to wobble back at one point in the video.

Soon after, another man, this one with long hair and a long-sleeved black shirt, rushes up to punch the man in beige, but misses and lands on a wooden barrier.

They continue to struggle and grasp each other, causing them to fall over the wooden barrier.

To move the men away, a man on the other side appears to push them back over into the pavement.

The couple falls to the floor after refusing to let go of one another.

The man in the beige jacket grabs the hair of the man in the long-sleeved t-shirt as they fight on the floor.

Another man in jeans and a black t-shirt approaches the men on the floor and kicks the man in beige in the head.

He is pushed to the ground by another man.

As the battle unfolds, cars can be heard beeping in the distance, and near the end of the video, a lady can be heard yelling, “The cops are here, scatter.”

“Get out of here,” another woman can be heard yelling.

Merseyside Police have been approached for comment, and the severity of any of the men’s injuries is unknown.