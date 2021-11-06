A gang of men attacked and robbed two Just Eat riders.

A 35-year-old Just Eat cyclist was at the traffic lights on Scotland Road, between the junction with Great Homer Street and the enormous ship’s anchor, when three males approached him at 10.40 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

The gang asked that he surrender his electric bike, which he was riding at the time.

When the victim refused, the men hit him in the face and knocked him off his bike, which they rode away on.

The rider received a cut lip and dental damage.

Around 11 p.m., another Just Eat driver on an electric bike spotted the group of men riding the stolen bike and challenged them.

He followed the pair to Lancaster Close, where they exited the stolen bike at the intersection with Wrexham Street.

They then hit the 33-year-old man in the face and took off on both stolen bikes, heading towards Wrexham Street.

After being discovered abandoned on Lancaster Close at 11.30 p.m., the first stolen bike was recovered.

Officers responded and conducted house-to-house and CCTV investigations.

“It is appalling to think that these two guys were attacked as they went about their occupations trying to earn an honest living, and that the very means of transportation they need to carry out their jobs was seized from them,” Detective Inspector Katherine Ashburner said.

“We are dead set on finding the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.”

“No one should be afraid of being targeted in this way while going about their business, and we’ve increased patrols in the area. However, we are advising bikers, particularly those making takeaway deliveries, to remain alert in the aftermath of these instances.

“We are still in the early stages of our inquiry and would like to hear from anyone who was in the Kirkdale area late Friday evening and witnessed anything strange.”

“Likewise, if you were driving near or on Scotland Road or Lancaster Close and have dashcam film, please study it and let us know if you saw any aspect of the incident or people.””

