A gang of jewel thieves who robbed the wealthy have been sentenced to prison for multimillion-dollar robberies.

According to the Associated Press, members of an international jewel-theft gang were jailed by a British judge on Monday for robbing rich victims of jewels and other valuables during a multimillion-dollar rampage in 2019.

During a two-week period in December 2019, Italian citizens Jugoslav Jovanovic, 24, Alessandro Maltese, 45, and Alessandro Donati, 44, hit three London residences.

The most valuable items were stolen from Formula One heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s London house. The robbers allegedly stole $34 million worth of jewelry, cash, diamonds, and other precious stones, according to police. At the time of the robbery, the family was not at home.