A gang of criminals subjected a trembling newsagent to a horrific encounter.

A gang of thugs terrorized a newsagent before fleeing with $1,000.

Three guys entered Adams Newsagents on Prescot Road in Fairfield around 9.30 a.m. on Sunday, August 8, while one waited outside.

Two of the men were accused of assaulting a member of the staff and forcing him to open the cash register.

The three guys were accused of stealing almost £500 in cash, as well as a number of cigarettes from one of them.

The robbers fled on foot along Onslow Road, according to reports.

The victim was just slightly hurt, but she was in a lot of pain.

The investigation into the event is still underway, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Detectives also released CCTV photographs of men who may be able to help with the inquiry.

“Business robberies are far from victimless crimes, and they have a catastrophic impact on our communities,” Detective Inspector Nick Suffield said. We will do everything possible to track out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Anyone who recognizes these men should contact us because they may have critical information that can help us with our investigations.

“It is just terrible for someone to be assaulted while going about their daily routine in the neighborhood. We’re on a mission to locate the perpetrators and bring them to justice. We’ll take care of the rest if you come forward directly or anonymously.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the social media desk via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Facebook (@MerPolCC) with the reference 21000381380.

You can also contact 101 or Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their web form here.