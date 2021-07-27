A gang of criminals smacks a man in the head with a golf club and stabs him in the house.

After a gang attacked a property in Walton, a guy was beaten in the head with a golf club and stabbed in the leg.

After a man was assaulted at an address on Lowell Street yesterday night, detectives are still on the scene today.

The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. on Monday, when several unknown guys broke into a residence on the block and struck the victim in the head with a golf club.

They then allegedly stabbed the victim in the thigh with a knife, forcing him to seek medical attention.

The person was brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has already been released, according to Merseyside Police.

Officers are still on the site conducting forensic, house-to-house, and CCTV investigations.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is encouraged to contact the police.

“We are conducting extensive investigations into this event, and we are eager to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious behavior in the area at the time,” Detective Inspector Paul Jones said.

“Knives are incredibly dangerous on our streets and will not be permitted. Knife crime can be traumatic not only for the victim and their family, but also for the perpetrator.

“If you were in the Lowell Street area yesterday night and have any information, please come forward because the information you have might be crucial to our investigations into who was responsible for this attack and removing them from our streets.”

Contact Merseyside Police’s social media bureau through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook’Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ if you have any information on the incident. You can also contact the independent organisation Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.