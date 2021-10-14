A gang member who shot a child for interrupting a music video recording has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thursday that a high-ranking enforcer of the renowned Gangster Disciples gang was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of various felonies.

Lewis Mobley, 45, was found guilty of attempted murder in furtherance of racketeering, unlawful use of a firearm in the attempted murder, and conspiracy by a jury.

Mobley was a well-known Disciples strongman who lived in Atlanta, Georgia. After allegedly shooting a minor numerous times in the chest during the filming of a music video, he was charged with attempted murder.

Mobley is the 38th member of the Disciples gang to be sentenced in a case against the gang that is still ongoing. According to the Department of Justice, the gang members were first indicted by a federal grand jury in 2016.

High-ranking Disciples from eight different states were among the 38 defendants: Alabama, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were among the federal agencies involved in apprehending the gangsters and filing charges (ATF).

A number of local police departments and state attorneys’ offices aided these agencies.

During the trial, the DOJ presented evidence that the group was “responsible for 25 shootings from 2011 to 2015, including eight murders.” Prosecutors also presented evidence linking the gang members to extortion, fraud, and drug trafficking, among other crimes.

According to the DOJ, 33 guns were also surrendered to the court.

“These sentences represent a significant step forward in our fight against gang violence,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Department of Justice. “The Gangster Disciples have wreaked havoc on communities around the country, but thanks to the tremendous dedication of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, scores of their leaders and enforcers are now off the streets.” “The Gangster Disciples have wreaked devastation in our neighborhoods for far too long,” said Chris Hacker, the FBI’s Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Office. “Mobley is the last of the brutal gang’s members to be convicted as a result of the FBI’s investigation. This is a condensed version of the information.