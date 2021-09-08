A gang member from New York City is accused of rapping a 70-year-old woman.

After reportedly rapping a 70-year-old woman in a Bronx apartment complex while on parole in late July, a suspected gang member in New York City is facing many counts.

According to the New York Daily News, Reginald Bellot, 28, allegedly grabbed the elderly victim from behind in the hallway of a Belmont apartment complex at 2 a.m. on July 27.

According to investigators, Bellot, a known Crips gang member, allegedly pulled out a revolver and dragged the woman into a nearby staircase, where he sexually abused and raped her.

After taking a private ambulance to the BronxCare Health System for a medical check-up, the victim notified authorities six days later, police said.

Surveillance camera footage apparently allowed detectives to monitor Bellot’s activities, assisting them in identifying him.

On the same day Bellot was arrested in Mount Vernon on burglary and weapon possession charges, the New York Police Department (NYPD) published surveillance footage of the suspect. Since then, he has been imprisoned in the Westchester County Jail without bail.

Bellot was charged with rape, strangling, predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act, threats, and unlawful confinement by Bronx police on Tuesday. In Bronx criminal court, he is scheduled to be arraigned.

Bellot was freed on parole in February after serving a one-and-a-half to six-year sentence for attempted robbery and prison contraband in 2018. According to public records, he was also sentenced to two years in prison for attempted burglary in 2015.

A similar instance occurred in June in California, when a known gang member on felony probation was arrested after reportedly sexually assaulting two women, one of whom was disabled.

Raul Christopher Alzaga, 28, was arrested on June 2 in the city of Pomona after being suspected of sexually assaulting two women in a Fontana, California, area two days before.

Alzaga is accused of breaking into the home of a crippled old woman and forcing his way into her chamber, where he sexually attacked her for hours. He allegedly broke into another home on the same block and sexually attacked another woman, but was chased away by a family member, according to police.