A gang has been charged with creating a fake charity and recruiting children to sell food to raise funds.

According to the Associated Press, a gang was accused of creating a false charity and recruiting children to deliver food door-to-door in order to raise money.

Human trafficking, racketeering, criminal street gang activity, charity fraud, and money laundering were among the 15 accusations brought against the 14 accused by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

“We will prosecute gang members who attempt to use our children to further their illegal enterprise,” Carr stated. “We will not stand for it, and we intend to take our case to court.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was in charge of the investigation. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office made the original referral and assisted with the investigation through the Charities Division.

“Investigations into criminal street gangs, human trafficking, and crimes against children are top priority for the GBI. “This case exemplifies our dedication to cooperating with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office to undertake investigations that result in successful prosecutions,” said Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to authorities, the fraudulent organization had been operating under the name Georgia Peach Youth Club of America Inc. for nearly four years. According to WSB-TV Atlanta, the group worked in multiple Georgia counties from October 2017 to May 2021.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, adults involved in the false charity used a number of techniques to attract children from “economically deprived districts of Atlanta.” The organization had advertised that if children sold a particular amount of sweets or other food products, they would receive awards and prizes.

The indictment lists 14 people, according to Carr, a Republican, on allegations of human trafficking, racketeering, criminal street gang activities, charity fraud, and money laundering. The Nine Trey Bloods, a subsection of the Los Angeles-based United Blood Nation, were sponsored by money donated through the foundation, according to his statement released Tuesday.

The indictment, which was returned by a grand jury in Cherokee County, a suburb northwest of Atlanta where prosecutors claim the youngsters were led to knock on doors, makes no mention of how much money the children allegedly made from candy sales.

