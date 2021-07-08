A gang exploited clone key signals to steal cars worth millions of pounds from driveways.

A Liverpool-based criminal gang has been sentenced for stealing high-performance cars from residences across the North West.

Without having to enter the house to take the keys, the gang utilized cloned wireless key signals to open the car doors on the drive and then drive away.

The organized crooks, who targeted homes throughout Merseyside, Cheshire, and Lancashire, were sentenced today (Thursday) at Liverpool Crown Court.

Operation Castle, Merseyside Police’s reaction to burglars and burglary-related criminality, targeted the gang.

Lewis Tankard, 20, of Seel Road, Huyton, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison for burglary and vehicle theft conspiracies.

Neil O’Brien, 19, of Knotty Ash’s Prestwood Crescent, was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiracy to commit burglary and theft of motor vehicles.

Noah Hassan, 29, of no fixed address, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for burglary and theft of motor vehicles conspiracy.

Stephen Hooten, 29, of Craigburn Road, Tuebrook, was sentenced to five years and two months in prison for burglary and vehicle theft conspiracies.

Sireen Rafiq, 36, of Seacole Close, Blackburn, Lancashire, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for transferring illegal property.

For possessing criminal property, Paula Heathers, 50, of The Green, Stoneycroft, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, and 115 hours of unpaid work. Heathers and the other six defendants all entered guilty pleas.

Heathers was claimed to be dating Keith Russell, a Liverpool man who is said to be one of the gang’s main players, at Liverpool Crown Court.

Russell received payment for some of the crimes from the gang’s ringleader through Heathers, who took transfers into her bank account, according to prosecutors.

Heathers was held for a short time yesterday after she allegedly snapped images of police officers and lawyers on her phone inside the courtroom.

Heathers was let out of jail and informed she would have to return to court at a later date.

Following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Susan Russell, 20, of Corner Brook, Stockbridge Village, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, 60 hours of unpaid work, and a curfew.

