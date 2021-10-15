A gang attacked and chased a 14-year-old boy inside a gas station.

A 14-year-old was chased into a BP gas station after being assaulted.

At around 7.20pm on Wednesday, October 13, Merseyside Police received complaints of a 14-year-old boy being chased inside a BP gas station on Preston New Road in Southport.

During the incident, the teen received minor injuries from an unknown weapon, and a member of the staff received superficial injuries as well.

When emergency personnel came, the suspects fled the scene, and the youngster was brought to the hospital.

The investigation of the CCTV footage and the testimony of witnesses is proceeding.

“This would have been a horrific act to both witness and experience,” Detective Chief Inspector Gayle Rooney said. “We’re trying to speak to both victims extensively and uncover the circumstances of what initially appears to have been a targeted attack.”

“At this time, we can’t confirm the weapon used, but carrying any bladed instrument can be dangerous, and we’re grateful that only minor injuries were sustained.”

“Because this event was later reported, I’d also advise anyone who witnesses a crime in progress to phone 999 right away.”

“If anyone witnessed this incident or captured a group of males fleeing on CCTV, dashcam, or other video, please come forward and we will do everything we can to discover those guilty and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police’s social media department at @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101 with reference 872 of October.

You can also report a crime anonymously by calling the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form.