A further 20,000 Afghan refugees will be housed in the United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson has stated that 5,000 migrants will be provided a safe haven in the UK this year, with 15,000 more expected ‘over the coming several years.’

Since the country’s capital, Kabul, fell to the Taliban on Sunday, the UK government has been under pressure to respond to the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Boris Johnson has announced that up to 5,000 Afghans will be able to seek asylum in the UK this year, with the possibility of up to 20,000 in the future.

READ MORE: A mother’s warning after discovering’sinister’ kidney beans on her doorstep

“We owe a debt of appreciation to all those who have worked with us to make Afghanistan a better place over the last 20 years,” said the Prime Minister, who will address MPs on Wednesday.

“Many of them, particularly ladies, are in desperate need of our assistance right now. I am pleased that the United Kingdom has been able to provide this way to assist them and their families in living safely in the United Kingdom.”

The ideas, according to opposition parties, do not go far enough and are too ambiguous to make a difference.

Liverpool City Council has previously stated that it is prepared to assist and is looking into appropriate lodging for refugees fleeing the nation in the city.

The Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, said he wants to make it clear that refugees are welcome in the city.

“We’ve all been shaken by some of the horrible scenes of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan over the past few days,” he told The Washington Newsday. The United Kingdom must take responsibility for this. We have a moral obligation to help individuals who are fleeing for their lives.

“For decades, our city region has served as a safe haven for those fleeing war, famine, and persecution, and we will do everything we can to help refugees fleeing this horrific violence. Ultimately, Boris Johnson and Priti Patel must make the decision at a national level, but my message is clear: migrants are welcome in our city region.”

Mayor Rotheram also stated that he has been in contact with local councils and other partners to ensure that the action is coordinated.

Liverpool was in the news earlier today. “The summary has come to an end.”