A funeral director has been accused of assisting a boyfriend in ending his life by allegedly turning the valve on a nitrogen tank.

After reportedly turning the valve on the nitrogen tank, a lady accused of assisting her boyfriend in terminating his life with nitrogen gas was charged with abetting suicide.

On Tuesday, Alverna Cher, a well-known Shanghai funeral home director, was prosecuted in court. Cher was charged with culpable homicide at first, but her charges were reduced to impeding justice and aiding suicide on Tuesday. Cher may face up to ten years in prison and a fine if convicted.

Cher’s lover, 32-year-old music composer Wee Jun Xiang, was discovered dead inside a car in a multi-story parking lot in May of last year. Wee died of unnatural causes, according to medics on the spot. Wee’s family and the media initially believed he died of a heart attack, according to a local tabloid.

Cher was detained by local police in early December after months of inquiry and was finally prosecuted in court for her role in Wee’s death. Cher was facing life in prison at the time for culpable homicide that did not equal to murder.

However, new details about Cher’s role in Wee’s killing were revealed in court this week. Cher allegedly turned the valve on the nitrogen gas tank used to kill Wee “four to five times,” according to new charge documents seen by Today. Cher allegedly positioned the gas tank so that the gas would leak into a bag, according to the article.

Cher is also said to have directed a man to dispose of the gas tank and the gas bag that allegedly murdered Wee. She was also charged with lying to authorities about Wee’s chest ailment for around two weeks before his death, although she conceded that this was a lie, according to Today.

She also allegedly claimed to authorities that Wee died of a heart attack. Cher paid her $100,000 bail and will appear in court for a pretrial session in November.

Suicide is no longer considered a crime in Singapore as of January 2020. However, aiding someone with suicide, also known as abetting suicide, can result in a sentence of up to ten years in prison.

If you were found guilty of abetting suicide when the person was a minor or incapable of understanding, you could face serious consequences.