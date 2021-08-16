A fully vaccinated Oregon woman died one day after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the 47-year-old lady who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 9. She died the next day while being treated at Grants Pass’s Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.

Prior to her diagnosis, the woman had pre-existing medical issues, according to Josephine County Public Health officials. According to KDRV 12, they refused to say what her underlying issues were.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 55 persons in Oregon in July. At least ten of those who died had been completely vaccinated against the virus.

According to data from July, a higher percentage of vaccinated patients died than in prior months, according to Dr. Melissa Sutton, medical director for respiratory viral infections at Oregon Health Authority. She did caution, though, that it is too early to judge whether this is a new trend.

According to the Mail Tribune, “the overall figures nevertheless reveal that persons who are unvaccinated remain at considerably greater risk from COVID-19 sickness, especially from the Delta variation that is now being discovered in most new cases in Oregon.”

Breakthrough infections accounted for 19 percent of Oregon’s 12,514 COVID-19 cases in July. Twenty-seven percent of the breakthrough cases were over the age of 65.

Last week, health officials in the United States registered 2,232 new breakthrough cases. COVID-19 hospitalized at least 445 people who had been properly vaccinated, and six people died after catching the virus.

According to NBC Boston, 9,969 breakthrough infections and 106 breakthrough fatalities have been reported since the pandemic began.

According to statistics from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious Delta variation accounted for 97.4 percent of all new COVID-19 cases sequenced across the country as of the week ending Aug. 7.

Breakthrough instances are expected, according to experts, who point out that there are various reasons why COVID-19 infections in completely vaccinated people occur. For starters, none of the current vaccines are 100% successful in preventing sickness or death.

According to CNBC, experts also point out that there is still a lack of data on how long the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccinations lasts after the second dose.