A fugitive from the Costa del Sol oversaw a gun trade in a Tesco parking lot.

Robert Brazendale was in charge of collecting £37,000 as part of a scheme involving the sale of three guns, one of which being an Uzi.

When detectives dug up his back garden, they recovered guns and ammunition.

When Brazendale was apprehended in the Spanish town of Estepona, he was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant.

The swoop in October 2020 was the culmination of a National Crime Agency operation linked to the EncroChat messaging network, which had top-level criminals among its subscribers.

The 34-year-old was photographed in handcuffs and a white Under Armour T-shirt as he was arrested on suspicion of concealing an AK47 assault rifle in a commercial building in Warrington, as well as Uzi and Skorpion submachine guns, 300 rounds of ammo, £180,000 in cash, and a kilogram of cocaine from a location in London.

The NCA investigation led search teams to his Selworthy Drive house in Warrington after his detention.

From the garden, two sections were dug out.

The first held a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol with roughly 100 rounds of ammunition, while the second contained a Grand Power semi-automatic pistol with more than 20 rounds of ammo and a suppressor.

Brazendale served as a courier and driver for Umair Zaheer, who had submitted a list of weapons for sale to another user via EncroChat, according to a Manchester Crown Court trial.

In a £10,500 arrangement, Brazendale utilized a red Citroen van to deliver an AK47 and ammunition.

As part of a deal involving a Skorpion, an Uzi, and a revolver, he was also guilty for seizing £37,000 in cash during a handover in the Tesco car park in Thelwell, Warrington.

Brazendale completed the transaction while riding his bicycle.

He has acknowledged to plotting the illegal shipment of weapons.

Zaheer, a 34-year-old Eccles resident, has admitted to conspiring to possess firearms or ammunition with the purpose to endanger life.

Both will be sentenced in the coming year.