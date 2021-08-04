A Frontier passenger was forced to be taped to his seat after being arrested for groping and fighting flight attendants.

According to a police complaint, a male customer on a Frontier Airlines flight was arrested after grabbing the breasts of two flight attendants and hitting another in the face.

Maxwell Berry, 22, of Norwalk, Ohio, was on his way to Miami from Philadelphia. According to Miami-Dade Police, he drank two drinks on the flight and inappropriately brushed his empty cup against one of the flight attendants’ back.

Berry was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor violence at Miami International Airport. He was released after posting a $1,500 bond.

On Flight 2289 from Philadelphia to @iflymia, a @FlyFrontier flight attendant duct tapes a rowdy customer to his seat, as seen on cell phone footage seen only on @WPLGLocal10. Maxwell Berry groped two flight attendants and punched a third, according to @MiamiDadePD. pic.twitter.com/SSLpCer8wh

Berry was then seen placing his arms over two flight attendants’ breasts and molesting them. After that, the flight attendants requested assistance, and a “fight” occurred. Berry is said to have assaulted a male flight attendant who had intervened.

Berry was restrained for the remainder of the trip by the flight attendant who was called to assist and by other passengers. They “had to tape him down to the seat and strap him with a seatbelt extender,” according to the report.

According to Frontier, the flight attendants have been placed on paid leave while the situation is examined.