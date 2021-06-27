A frightening insight into the availability of narcotics behind bars is revealed by a prison death.

In a startling example of the flow of illicit substances behind bars, a prisoner was able to get drugs from a variety of facilities, including while in segregation.

Alan Hodgson was detected under the influence so frequently at one jail that he was transferred to a different one – but he was still able to get high during his transfer.

He died two days after arriving at his new complex, and later tests revealed he had been exposed to psychotropic chemicals.

Following his death, investigations uncovered the alarming ease with which convicts could obtain narcotics within the prison system, one of several themes raised in Liverpool director Jimmy McGovern’s devastating prison drama Time, which premiered on BBC this month.

A tonne of cocaine headed for the streets of the United Kingdom was intercepted in a single swoop aboard an Atlantic yacht.

Hodgson has been arrested with contraband several times in recent years, regardless of which jail he was in or where he was imprisoned.

This was the situation at HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire, HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, and then at HMP Garth, close outside Merseyside, where he was moved through Strangeways.

He was an inmate in Garth at the time of his death, where half of the inmates reported it was simple to obtain narcotics during a 2018/2019 winter inspection.

After issues in Woodhill, he was tragically transferred to Garth for a “new start.”

Between June 2010 and his death in November 2019, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, which investigates all fatalities behind bars, identified more than 40 recorded occurrences of Hodgson being detected under the influence of narcotics, according to a report issued this month.

He “frequently” produced his own booze as well.

Despite spending months in solitary confinement for poor behavior that included creating weapons, attacking prison employees, and staging filthy protests, he was released.

Hodgson had consumed psychoactive chemicals – synthetic narcotics that have inundated jails in recent years – on the majority of occasions when he was detected under the influence.

They’ve been difficult to identify and eradicate because they’re often tasteless, odourless, and appear to be harmless. Due to problems with letters and packages, jails around the UK have begun replicating correspondence sent to inmates. The summary comes to a close.