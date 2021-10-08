A frightened father watches as a massive crocodile drags his 15-year-old son under the water.

On Wednesday, a peasant in India saw his 15-year-old son being pulled into deep water by a crocodile.

According to the Times of India, the victim, Vijay Mali, was grazing goats along a river in western India with his father when a crocodile rushed out of the water and grabbed him.

The River Dhadhar, a tiny waterway that goes across Gujarat and eventually opens up into the sea, is home to a significant crocodile population. Several attacks have occurred in the past.

As his son was dragged deep into the ocean, his terrified father shouted an alarm. Locals hurried to the scene after hearing the man’s calls for help, but the fierce reptile quickly vanished into the river, carrying the youngster in its jaws. A massive search started, but no one was able to save the kid.

Around 2:30 p.m. local time, firefighters were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report. When the rescue workers arrived in the area, they performed a thorough search for the missing youngster. They were, however, unable to locate the minor’s body.

According to the Times of India, search operations along the Dhadhar river’s confluence with a larger body of water will continue on Thursday.

Locals had been advised not to get too close to the river by officials. Officials estimate that there are around 100 crocodiles in the river and the ponds surrounding it, with many of them venturing out during the wet season.

A crocodile dragged a 12-year-old child into the same river in June 2020. When the victim slipped into the water, he was playing near the river. The boy’s body, which had many bite marks, was recovered by the rescue crew.

A man bathing in a river in Odisha’s eastern state was pulled under water in minutes earlier this month. His body was never discovered. Locals were criticized by authorities for putting themselves in danger by entering the crocodile-infested water.