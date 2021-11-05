A friend recalls Colin Powell serenading a foreign official with an Abba song at his funeral.

During his time as a soldier and later as the first Black US Secretary of State, Colin Powell was regarded as a serious guy dealing with serious issues. He did, however, have a lighter side from time to time.

While Powell was Secretary of State under George W. Bush, Richard Armitage was the second-highest-ranking officer at the State Department. Ann Linde, Sweden’s foreign minister, visited with Armitage and Powell and gave Powell a full CD collection of Abba’s music. Powell has long been a fan of the Swedish musical quartet, who soared to fame during the 1970s disco boom owing to hits such as Dancing Queen and Waterloo.

“Colin promptly got down on one knee and sang the entire Mamma Mia to a bemused Swedish foreign minister and a bemused American entourage. It was unlike anything they’d ever seen before “At Powell’s burial on Friday, Armitage said.

According to the Associated Press, the US Army Brass Quintet performed Dancing Queen at the funeral on Friday.

A big crowd attended the service at Washington’s National Cathedral, which included President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Former President Bill Clinton was unable to attend due to a severe sickness he is battling. Former President Donald Trump, who made a statement after Powell’s death criticizing him, did not attend.

Powell, 84, died on October 18 from COVID-19 complications. He had been vaccinated, but according to his family, he was impaired by multiple myeloma, a blood malignancy for which he had been receiving treatment. Powell’s death sparked yet another round of vaccination discussion.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Powell was remembered Friday by family and friends as a principled man of humility and grace, whose illustrious leadership record can serve as an example for future generations.

In a heartfelt tribute, Colin Powell’s son Michael remarked, “The example of Colin Powell does not call on us to duplicate his CV, which is too formidable for mere mortals.” “It is to follow in his footsteps as a human being in terms of character and example. That is something we can aspire for.” On a sunny but cool day, dignitaries and friends from all walks of life attended the burial. This is a condensed version of the information.