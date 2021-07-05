A friend attacked and kicked a woman after she demanded a sex act.

After an evening of drinking, Mohammad Keneshlou told his victim he was “sorry” and attempted to hug and kiss her.

She told him to stop, that she was married, and that she had even called her husband to let him know she wasn’t interested.

Keneshlou, 28, of Rocky Lane, Anfield, however, exposed himself and pushed the woman’s head towards him.

She only managed to flee after biting him on the hand and shouting for help, according to the evidence presented at Liverpool Crown Court today.

Keneshlou and the woman went on a walk in a park in Liverpool one evening in 2019, according to prosecutor Nicola Daley.

They then proceeded to her lodging, where they enjoyed some cocktails before proceeding to her room.

When Keneshlou stated he was upset and sat down on her bed, Ms Daley said the victim accepted and sat down next to him.

When he tried to kiss her and rub his clothed genital region against her, she pushed him away and begged him to stop.

She called her husband to tell him she loved him, the court heard, because she wanted Keneshlou to know she was serious.

