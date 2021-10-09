A French official has urged the United Kingdom to keep its pledges on migrant crossing money.

A French official stated that none of the £54 million promised by the UK to France to combat migrant crossings has been paid, as he urged the British government to keep its word.

Following a visit to Dunkirk on Saturday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated that “not a single penny has been paid.”

The government announced earlier this year that it would transfer millions of pounds to France to help curb the crossings.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, recently threatened to withhold money unless more migrants were prevented from entering the UK.

According to figures published by the PA news agency, more than 17,000 persons made the perilous journey across the Dover Strait in tiny boats in 2021.

Mr Darmanin told the Associated Press that “for the time being, not a single penny has been paid.”

“We’re requesting that the British meet their financial pledges because we’re holding the border for them.”

He also advocated for measures to diminish Britain’s “attractiveness” to migrants without residency papers, but did not elaborate.

“We’re talking about people.” There are children, babies, on these vessels, putting their lives at danger. People do perish in the English Channel. He stated, “I don’t want them to be held prisoner by political discussions.”

Meanwhile, dozens of people were observed being taken ashore by Border Force in Dover on Saturday after making the treacherous Channel crossing.

As the two were being led up a gangway by a border official, a woman was observed guiding a tiny child ahead of her.

It came after a huge number of migrants are believed to have made it to the United Kingdom on Friday.

The Home Office has yet to disclose figures for Friday and Saturday arrivals.