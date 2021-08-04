A free book download offers tips on finding the ideal location for a vacation property.

Have you been hankering after the countryside or the seashore because you’ve spent so much time cooped up at home?

After being cooped up for long periods of time during the lockdown, many Brits are looking for more picturesque surroundings.

While purchasing a vacation home may appear to be the ideal way to get away from it all, it can be difficult to know where to begin.

This free download promises to help you find your perfect pitch in the UK, from luxury lodges to campervans and caravans.

We offer guidance on buying your first vacation property in 2Chill’s latest digital book. We discuss the advantages and disadvantages of using a static or touring caravan, as well as three spectacular road journeys that are worthy of an adventure.

The Perfect Pitches digital book is now available for download.

There are plenty of scenic pitches with a view, interactive sites that are great for families, and places to eat, drink, do, and stay while you’re gone.

Discover three picturesque road journeys in Scotland, Pembrokeshire, and Cornwall, complete with local favorites, must-do activities, and the closest campsites to the coast.

Ed Bassett talks about the power of nature and why he thinks touring is so excellent for your mental health. Robin McKelvie outlines seven reasons why you should face the breath-taking 500-mile drive from Inverness to Inverness and back.

What is it about sleeping under the stars that makes you feel more relaxed?

Finally, if you want to dodge the summer crowds, check out these 15 hidden and isolated beaches in the UK. For once, we’d like to know the places with the fewest Instagram posts, so you can discover the UK’s hidden jewels.

In total, there are 22 pages packed with the best parks to help you realize your aspirations of being closer to nature.

Download it here and sign up for our 2Chill emails to learn about other beautiful places to visit this summer.