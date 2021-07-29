A frantic man stops his automobile to inform the driver that she is in danger.

According to The Washington Newsday, a woman and her stepmother were traveling down a busy road when a man pulled over to warn them that they were in danger.

Abigail Lunt-Barr (Abi), 27, was in the process of relocating on Saturday afternoon (July 24).

Jane, Abi’s stepmother, had offered to help Abi, who lives in Skelmersdale, bring some furniture in her new car.

Abi stated, “My step mother came to help us with the extra car because my wife and I are moving house.”

“On our way from old Skelmersdale to our new house in Ashurst, we passed across half-mile island, a half-mile circle.

“My stepmother began to slow down when we heard this loud beeping close to us.

“A man pulled up to our right side and told his companion, ‘Your wheel is about to explode – it’s about to give up!’

“Then he drew up in front of us and came to a complete halt. He got out of his car and walked over to show us as we got out of the car.”

According to Abi, the alert driver noticed a problem with the car’s back wheel on the passenger side.

“It was on the point of blowing up,” she added, “but it was a brand new car, so you’d think there would have been more of a warning.”

“When we came around the corner, he said the tyre had gone absolutely flat,” he said. He stated the wheel would have blown if she had continued driving.

“He said, ‘You can’t carry on like this,’ and since we were moving, we had a car full of all kinds of stuff.”

Abi reports that after giving Abi and her stepmother directions to a nearby garage, the man left without giving them the chance to say thank you properly.

“My stepmother wouldn’t have had a chance because she needed to get back to Manchester in an hour, so she’d have had to get on the road and it would have completely blown on her if he hadn’t told her,” Abi explained.

