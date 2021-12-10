A Fox News contributor compares the Christmas tree fire to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Rev. Jacques DeGraff, a Fox News commentator, compared the channel’s Christmas tree being set on fire to Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor during WWII, which killed 2,335 Americans.

According to the New York Police Department, the Christmas tree outside the Fox headquarters in New York was set alight early on December 8. Craig Tamanaha, the main suspect in the event, was arrested on the spot.

On December 9, a new Christmas tree was placed. DeGraff remarked during the ceremony that he would not be scared or bullied by those who wished him harm and that he would continue to be guided by religion.

DeGraff’s statement was widely shared on social media, with over 500,000 views on Twitter.

“Someone questioned me, ‘Why are you here?'” Degraff remarked. These hues don’t run, thus I’m here.

“I’m here because these colors don’t run,” Fox News contributor Rev. Jacques DeGraff proclaims at the lighting of the new Christmas tree. They attempted to eliminate the darkness in a site called Pearl Harbor 80 years ago this week. We didn’t fold before, and we aren’t going to fold now!” pic.twitter.com/J9Sp94Unto December 9, 2021 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) “They tried to banish the darkness at a site called Pearl Harbor 80 years ago this week.” We didn’t collapse back then, and we aren’t going to fold today.

“It’s because we’ve gotten this far on faith.” We say in our family tradition, “I’m going to let this small light of mine shine.”

“We’re going to let America’s red, white, and blue, as well as its light, shine.”

“So, our father and our God, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, we come before your throne as humbly as we know how to say thank you, we come before your throne as humbly as we know how to say thank you.”

“We reflect on the meaning of the season as well as our faith.” We have trust that the fire will not be extinguished.

“We have a faith that bullies cannot shake, a faith that madmen cannot intimidate us with.” We’ve come to express our gratitude and wish you a happy holiday season.

“We beseech you to bless the greatest country on the face of the earth, to keep and bless us.”

“God. This is a condensed version of the information.