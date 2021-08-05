A four-year-old boy was discovered dead inside his toy chest.

Authorities discovered a 4-year-old child from Hurricane, Utah, who had been missing for nearly a week, dead inside a toy box.

Kache Wallis was discovered dead inside a little toy box in his bedroom, according to a statement made by the City of Hurricane Police Department (CHPD) last Wednesday.

According to the police statement, officers responded to a report of the youngster going missing on July 25 after being called by Wallis’ grandmother. Wallis had been put to bed the night before, but was missing in the morning and could not be seen in or near the house, according to the anonymous grandma.

When the boy’s family and friends were unable to locate him, police were summoned. Officers searched the house as well, but were unable to locate Wallis.

According to the statement, a search was conducted outside the Wallis’ home with the assistance of the community and several other authorities and resources. Officers eventually conducted a second search of Wallis’ home, where they discovered the child inside a small toy box in his bedroom.

After conducting interviews with the family and doing an additional investigation into the incident, the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Wallis died as a result of positional asphyxiation.

The CHPD expressed its heartfelt condolences to Kache and his family.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Hurricane Valley Fire Agency, the St. George Communications Center, the St. George Police Department, the Washington City Police Department, and volunteers all assisted in the search for Wallis, according to the department.

Following Wallis’ death, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to raise money for the child’s funeral expenses. As of press time, it had raised $11,981.

Wallis was described as “having an infectious smile and loving everyone, everywhere he went” on the page.

“He was the glue that held everything together for us, and we don’t know what we’ll do without him,” the description said.