A four-year-old Australian girl has been discovered weeks after she vanished from her family’s tent.

Police said a four-year-old girl was found “alive and well” more than three weeks after she was suspected of being kidnapped from a tent during a family camping vacation on Australia’s remote west coast.

Cleo Smith was discovered in a property in the coastal town of Carnavon, and a man was apprehended in an early morning raid, according to Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch.

On October 16, she had vanished with her sleeping bag from her family’s tent in the Blowholes Campground, 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of Carnavon, a village of 5,000 people.

“Cleo is still alive,” Blanch said.

“One of the officers took her in his arms and asked, ‘What’s your name?'” “‘My name is Cleo,’ she said,” Blanch added.

Ellie Smith, her mother, and Jake Gibbon, her stepfather, were soon reunited with her.

It’s unclear whether a prize of one million Australian dollars (£545,000) offered five days after her disappearance led to her discovery.

On the second day of a camping trip with her parents and younger sister Isla, she vanished between 1.30am and 6am.

The children had been separated from their parents in a tent compartment.

Because a zipper on a tent flap had been lifted to a height she couldn’t reach, police assumed she had been kidnapped.

Forensic scientists had looked around the outside of the family home for signs that a predator had been stalking Cleo and tried to break in.

The nation was enthralled by the disappearance.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed gratitude to the police for locating Cleo and assisting her family.

“Wonderful, reassuring news. Mr Morrison tweeted, “Cleo Smith has been located and is safe at home.”

He went on to say, “Our prayers were answered.”