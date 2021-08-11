A four-year NCAA investigation into the Baylor sex assault case yielded a $5,000 fine and probation.

In addition to those penalties, Baylor will be restricted from recruiting during the 2021-22 academic year. There’s a chance the school will have to erase all records in which players performed while ineligible, which happened during a five-year period in which Baylor football won two Big 12 crowns and had four 10-win seasons.

The NCAA said in its ruling that the allegations centered on conduct that had never been brought before the Committee on Infractions before, namely, that Baylor shielded football student-athletes from the institution’s disciplinary process and failed to report allegations of abhorrent misconduct by football student-athletes, including instances of sexual and interpersonal violence.

The decision came five years after the institution was rocked by a scandal that resulted in the firing of successful football coach Art Briles, as well as Athletic Director Ian McCaw and School President Ken Starr.

The NCAA infractions committee announced Wednesday that the “unacceptable” behavior at the center of the Baylor sexual assault controversy would result in four years of probation and additional sanctions, despite the fact that the “unacceptable” behavior did not violate NCAA rules.

Baylor agreed to moral and ethical flaws in its handling of sexual abuse on campus, but contended that “such failings, however grave,” did not constitute NCAA infractions, according to the panel.

The verdict stated, “Ultimately, and with much reluctance, this panel agrees.”

According to the NCAA, the complaint featured Level II and III impermissible benefits and drug testing breaches in Baylor’s football team, as well as Level II infractions in the school’s student host program.