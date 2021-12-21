A Fossilized Egg Contains the World’s First Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo.

The first of its type, a well-preserved dinosaur embryo found within a fossilized egg, has been discovered.

Researchers from the Yingliang Group collected the fossil in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, southern China, in 2000, but it was subsequently stored for about ten years. At the time, it was not obvious that the fossils stored contained a preserved dinosaur embryo. According to a press release, the fossil was unearthed during the construction of the Yingliang Stone Natural History Museum.

“Museum workers identified them as dinosaur eggs and observed some bones on the fractured cross section of one of the eggs,” said Lida Xing, co-author of a report about the finding published on Tuesday.

The fossil has been dubbed “one of the best-preserved dinosaur embryos ever found,” and it is assisting researchers in deciphering new information about creatures from that time period. The preserved embryo was given the name “Baby Yingliang” after a Chinese museum.

The prehistoric child is wrapped into a ball similar to today’s unhatched chickens, making it one of the most complete dinosaur embryos ever discovered. https://t.co/DEHPbCTIrZ The embryo’s tucking position demonstrates that it has bird-like genetics. This indicates that the discovered embryo belongs to the “theropod group,” which includes birds descended from a lineage of small theropods. Tucking behavior is thought to have evolved in non-avian theropods.

“Most known non-avian dinosaur embryos are imperfect with disarticulated skeletons,” wrote Waisum Ma of the University of Birmingham in the paper.

“We were taken aback when we saw this embryo laying in a bird-like posture inside a dinosaur egg.” He went on to say that this stance had never been seen before in non-avian dinosaurs.