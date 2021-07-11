A former X Factor contestant was shot and killed outside a police station; his family claims he was “targeted.”

The family of a 28-year-old man killed outside a police station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday believes his death was the result of a hate crime.

Deangelo Wallace, a 2012 participant on Fox’s “X-Factor,” was tragically shot at 12th and Locust in the area between City Hall, the courthouse, and Kansas City Police Headquarters early Monday, according to Fox 4.

According to The Advocate, Wallace allegedly got into an argument with another man before the shooting.

According to the article, a suspect was apprehended in connection with the death, and police turned the case over to Jackson County prosecutors. The suspect’s name and charges were not revealed by the police, and the suspect has since been freed.

According to the 28-year-relatives, old’s he was murdered because he was gay.

“I’ve been on multiple phone calls in Kansas City where he’s been threatened. During a press conference on Wednesday, Deangelo’s sister, Shauntice Wallace, was quoted by Fox 4 as saying, “If they see him downtown, he’ll be killed.”

Deangelo’s mother, Karen Wallace, stated her son told her that “he was targeted” when he came down to the downtown area. My son was being pelted with rocks by homeless people.”

However, authorities have stated that they have no evidence to warrant hate crime charges at this time.

The fatal gunshot, according to authorities, was the result of an altercation.

“If the family here is saying it’s a hate crime, if the action leading up to it is a hate crime, there just needs to be a better set of eyes,” said local activist and LGBTQ Commission vice-chair Justice Horn.

Shauntice stated that she seeks retribution for her brother’s death.

“All I want is for his killer to be brought to justice. During the news conference, she stated, “I want justice for my brother, and I want to shine a focus on the LGBT community since they are persecuted every day.”