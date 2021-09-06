A former Virginia teacher was sentenced to prison for secretly filming students in the school’s locker room.

For secretly filming his students in the dressing room, a former Virginia high school theatre instructor was sentenced to four years in prison.

According to WTOP News, the event was uncovered in April 2019 when a nanny working in the house of the teacher, Raphael Schklowsky, in Fairfax County, told authorities she had spotted a camera disguised in an air conditioning vent at the household.

Officers proceeded to Schklowsky’s home after obtaining a search warrant and discovered more than 30 recording devices. They found almost 8,000 films in the electronic devices, some of which contained child pornography.

Many of the females in the recordings looked to be Herndon High School pupils, where the accused was a theatre teacher.

The photographs and videos were shot between May 2017 and June 2018, according to the investigation. Authorities discovered Schklowsky had hidden a tiny camera in a school locker area to discreetly record pupils changing.

Schklowsky was charged with 20 felony counts of possessing child pornography and one felony offense of unlawful filming after the sequence of discovery.

One of the students in the images appeared in court on Friday, telling the judges about her ordeal.

The woman claimed she was forced to show police images of herself and her pals in which their private parts were visible.

She claimed that as a result of the encounter, she had nightmares and was terrified to sleep.

“It’s very unjust. According to NBC 4, she told the court, “I just feel like I have no control over this situation.”

On Friday, Schklowsky was sentenced to four years and two months in prison. After his prison sentence, he was also forced to register as a sex offender. The court also stated that the accused would need to be supervised when using the internet and would not be permitted to have unsupervised contact with any children other than his own.

“I’m really sorry for what I did. I had betrayed my students’ trust. “I don’t go a day without feeling agony and contempt with myself,” Schklowsky said in court on Friday.