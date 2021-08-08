A former TK Maxx employee explains how to purchase the store’s “ridiculously inexpensive” 20p products.

A former TK Maxx employee has shared some expert advice on how to get greater bargains at the high-street retailer.

Everyone likes a good deal, and TK Maxx is well-known for its wide assortment of designer apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories, as well as affordable homeware, household supplies, and more.

And a former employee of the outlet store has revealed how to get the most bang for your buck.

The shop’s trade secrets were revealed, as well as how to get the finest money-saving offers, according to the Mirror.

The TikToker has been sharing buying tips they learned while working at TK Maxx, including when things are on sale and when you should go to your local store.

Here are some of their best ideas for always getting a good deal.

Always shop first thing in the morning.

In one of the “TK Maxx secrets” videos, a former employee claims that the stores reload in the morning, therefore it’s essential to get there as early as possible if you want the newest goods.

“TK Maxx gets delivery every day except Sunday, and it’s generally in the morning,” they stated.

“Typically, they’ll have employees that arrive at 6 a.m. and are responsible for putting all of the stuff out.

“However, everything gets placed out – unless there isn’t enough room on the shelf, which is really rare [and only happens]at Christmas.”

January sales are a waste of time.

We all enjoy a good bargain after Christmas, but according to the employee, the TK Maxx January sale is no different from the rest of the year’s discounts, so it’s not worth waiting if you find anything you like before then.

“There’s always a sale, and there’s generally a sale section,” they explained.

“However, no matter what time of year it is, you will always find sale things in TK Maxx.

“They hype up the January discounts, but all they do is change the color of the sticker.”

Wait six weeks for better deals.

You might be able to get the item you've seen on the shelf if you're willing to wait a few weeks.