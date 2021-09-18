A former soldier who fought the Nazis had a vivid memory of the horrors he witnessed.

Bill Wells, 93, enlisted in the army just days after turning eighteen, eager to start his career and destroy the enemy.

But the reality and horrors of war, as well as the Nazis’ brutality toward their own populace, quickly sapped his energies.

Bill, who used to go by the name Clarence Joseph before changing his identity, received his training in Ballykinla Camp, where he learned firearms, marksmanship, and unarmed warfare.

“We were all incredibly happy to be finally getting into the actual Army where we could pursue our chosen routes to serve with valor and honour,” he told The Washington Newsday.

The father-of-two was assigned to the Royal Army Medical Corps, which he admits he objected to at first and requested a transfer from his drill sergeant.

“I plead that, unlike the other recruits, I have some war experience,” he explained.

“I worked on seagoing tugs deployed out past the Mersey Bar for three years, rescuing battered ships that had been assaulted in Atlantic convoys bound for Liverpool.

“At the early age of 15, I had also helped tug portions of the gigantic floating Mulberry Harbours that the British and Americans used to launch the Normandy invasion on D Day.”

Bill was shipped out to Stranraer in Scotland and then to Boyce Barracks, the Royal Army Medical Core Headquarters in Aldershot, but it fell on deaf ears.

“After months of intensive training, we were dispatched to the Royal Herbert Military Hospital in Woolwich, London for some hands-on hospital training,” Bill, who was formerly Mayor of Wirral, added. We were finally moved off to join the powerful British Army of the Rhine after a brief stay there.

“Bielefeld barracks was our initial base in Germany. Bielefeld served as the headquarters for the British Army of the Rhine’s fighting command.

“It was also the site of the historic RAF Dambusters operation, during which a 22,000-pound grand slam bomb was detonated on the Bielefeld viaduct.”

