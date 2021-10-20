A former senator has petitioned the Federal Communications Commission to allow unlimited ringless voicemail robocalls.

Former Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue has urged the Federal Communications Commission to allow Americans to receive an unlimited number of ringless voicemail robocalls.

On Wednesday, Perdue’s campaign filed a proposal with the FCC that would allow political campaigns, charities, businesses, and robocall spammers to leave an unlimited number of voicemail messages. Furthermore, the concept would allow voicemails to be sent to millions of phones covered by federal legislation and utilized to combat robocalls.

According to Perdue’s marketing, ringless voicemails are “non-intrusive” because they don’t disturb customers with annoying ringtones or fees, and they can be retrieved at any time. Perdue’s team has complained to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) about the never-ending robocalls.

“[The] technology allows non-profit [get-out-the-vote] campaigns across the political spectrum to effectively reach a wide swath of potential voters to deliver them vital and timely election-related information,” Perdue’s campaign wrote in its FCC petition. “Contacted potential voters can listen to the voicemail as many times as they like, delete it, or ignore it at no cost to them.” Perdue’s campaign underlined the need of allowing ringless voicemails in situations where information may be provided, such as “where a voter’s local polling place is located or how to complete a mail-in ballot.” “Democratic and Republican campaigns and political parties alike will require effective and non-invasive tactics to reach potential voters in short timeframes as more people choose to rely completely on wireless services,” the memo read. According to Perdue’s campaign, over 155 million people own a cell phone, meaning that many voters will be unable to receive pre-recorded campaign communications.

Consumer advocates believe that voicemails are just as “invasive, expensive, and unpleasant” as calls and texts, despite Perdue’s campaign promoting ringless voicemail robocalls.

If the FCC accepts the proposed guidelines, voicemail inboxes would be swamped with “unfettered and unstoppable spam,” according to senior counsel Margot Saunders of the National Consumer Law Center.

“If left unregulated,” Saunders said, “ringless voicemail messages regarding telemarketing, debt collection, and blatant scams could soon swamp customers’ voicemail boxes.”

