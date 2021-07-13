A former school building will be converted into an apartment complex.

If the plan is accepted this week, a Grade II listed structure that was once a school would be converted into apartments.

The Catholic prep school Redcourt St Anselm’s was located at 7 Devonshire Place in Oxton, Wirral, until it closed in 2019.

The land is currently vacant, according to Paddock Johnson Partnership, who drew together the design and access statement for the development on behalf of Forth Homes Ltd. This poses a risk of anti-social behavior, which could harm the lives of individuals who reside nearby.

After wasting his father’s money on Liverpool FC tickets and escorts, his son is now impoverished.

The historic building, known as Redcourt, was constructed by Edmund Kirby for George Rae and his family in the 1870s.

Redcourt is a four-story red brick structure with a lot of character. In the late 1990s, a two-story link expansion was completed to the west.

However, a proposal has been made to convert the listed structure into 13 two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments.

The application also contains plans for a new stand-alone three to four-story building adjacent to Redcourt that will house 22 more two-bedroom apartments and eight more one-bedroom flats.

Wirral Council’s Planning Committee will examine the application this Thursday at the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton (July 15).

The council has received a petition with 40 signatures as well as 27 letters opposing the plan.

The idea was amended in response to the petition, and the petitioners did not make any further complaints after that.

Fears that the new building would have an influence on the listed building, issues of overlooking, and the proposal’s magnitude were among the petitioners’ objections about the plan.

However, the design and access statement stated, “The ideas will breathe life into a vacant grade II listed building in a currently neglected site, needing major investment and redevelopment.”

Redcourt will be extensively rehabilitated as part of the concept, and a new apartment tower will be constructed to house the remaining 30 apartments.

One in every five dwellings will meet the affordable housing criteria.

According to Paddock Johnson’s remark, a 2010 report revealed that the area has a large number of single-person households. The summary comes to a close.