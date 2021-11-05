A former pumping station with breathtaking views might be converted into a bar and restaurant.

A 1950s pumping station with amazing views might be transformed into a new bar and restaurant.

Sefton Council put the Southport pumping station up for sale earlier this year after it had been vacant for years.

It has now been announced that it has been purchased, with four bids being submitted according to a council report.

“A marketing exercise was undertaken earlier this year which concluded in July 2021, responding to the wider regeneration drive for Southport, in part linked to the Development of the Town Investment Plan,” Sefton Council Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Skills Cllr Marion Atkinson wrote in a recent cabinet member update report.

“A preferred purchaser was found after four submissions were received. Due diligence is being conducted in preparation for the usage of this facility for food and beverage purposes.” On Esplanade, the former pumping station is a split-level structure with the lower ground floor facing out onto Kings Gardens.

In 2017, it was the subject of a planning application.

The proposal to the city council detailed intentions to turn the structure into a two-story restaurant with nine parking spaces.

Permission was given, however the preparations have now run out of time.