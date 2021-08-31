A former police officer who was involved in a drunk driving accident could be prevented from working for the force.

A former police officer who crashed while driving to work will face a disciplinary hearing amid allegations that he went to work “unfit through alcohol.”

After admitting to alcohol driving, Robert Woodman was barred from driving and sentenced to complete 160 hours of community service.

He will now face a disciplinary committee in the wake of claims that he violated professional norms to the point of gross misconduct.

Woodman was in a car accident on his way to work on December 14 of last year.

The 37-year-old was arrested, released under investigation, and later charged after a positive breath test for alcohol.

At April, he appeared in Manchester Magistrates’ Court and pled guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, receiving an unpaid labor sentence and a three-year driving restriction.

Since then, Woodman has been the subject of a misconduct investigation, which will be completed on Friday.

“The officer will face charges that on December 14, 2020, he contravened the criminal law by drink driving, gaining a conviction for the same, and attending work as a police officer while unfit through alcohol,” according to a notice on the Merseyside Police website.

Woodman, of Crosby’s Eshe Road North, is accused of violating “professional norms of behavior, specifically, honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, and fitness for duty to the level of gross misconduct.”

Woodman has left the police force. He could be prevented from working in the police force if it is discovered that he violated standards to the degree of gross misconduct.

Chief Superintendent Jennifer Wilson, commenting on Woodman’s court case, said: “Merseyside Police and the communities of Merseyside properly expect the greatest standards of professional behavior from their police officers and police personnel.” When these standards are not upheld, officers and personnel should expect to be investigated and prosecuted.

“Officers or police workers who are the subject of a criminal inquiry will be treated in the same manner as the general population.

“It is critical that police officers and employees conduct themselves with professionalism and integrity at all times.”