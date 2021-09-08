A former officer is accused of stealing $50,000 from the police union, including money for a wounded officer.

Over the Labor Day weekend, a former police officer was arrested for allegedly stealing over $50,000 from the department’s union, including money from a fund set up to assist a wounded officer.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jeremy E. Kevitt, 50, of Clermont, is facing felony charges of grand theft and organized fraud following an investigation that began last November at the request of the Clermont Police Department (CPD) (FDLE).

Kevitt was the president of the Clermont Police Officers Union and a corporal with the Clermont Police Department at the time. CPD learned that Kevitt had obtained an ATM card without permission after receiving an overdraft notification on the bank account he managed and called the FDLE.

The money from the union account is supposed to go to CPD officers and local charities, but according to the inquiry, Kevitt used it for personal costs like groceries, home improvement businesses, petrol stations, and personal travel.

Kevitt allegedly used money from contributions and fundraisers to build a second account to pay the medical bills of an injured officer. After medical expenses were paid, close to $20,000 was supposed to be transferred to the officer, but detectives believe Kevitt used the money on himself. A total of $50,000 is thought to have been stolen from the two accounts.

When challenged by CPD officers about the bank accounts, Kevitt appeared defensive and complained that he didn’t have anyone to help him manage the account. According to the FDLE, in another meeting, Kevitt allegedly indicated that all of the transactions were permitted but that he didn’t save any receipts.

A $100 Publix purchase was explained as Thanksgiving dinners for the “less fortunate,” and a $200 cash withdrawal was justified as a food bank donation, according to the former cop. When asked about a $112 charge at an Indian restaurant, Kevitt abruptly stopped the conversation, according to the report.

He was put on paid administrative leave while an internal inquiry was carried out, but Kevitt resigned in March and left in April before the investigation was finished.

On Saturday, investigators apprehended Kevitt and lodged him into the Lake County Jail. Kevitt was freed on a $10,000 bail, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

