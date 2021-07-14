A former multi-millionaire entrepreneur wanted a free boat ticket from Liverpool.

After demanding a free Stena Line ferry ticket to Belfast, a disgraced tycoon was detained in Liverpool.

Last Monday, Nobu Su, a 62-year-old Taiwanese shipping entrepreneur, was sentenced to prison for contempt of court in connection with a long-running legal battle over a sour business agreement.

The flamboyant billionaire was previously the CEO of a tremendously profitable group of firms, but his assets were blocked in 2014, and he was declared bankrupt last year with debts totaling £654 million.

Mr Su was dealt a double blow last week in two separate High Court proceedings after one judge, Mr Justice Bryan, found that Mr Su and his mother, Toshiko Morimoto, hid money from the sale of two Monaco villas and a private plane.

However, in a separate hearing, judge Sir Michael Burton GBE sentenced him to 24 months in prison for many contempts of court, including failing to disclose his financial holdings in various businesses.

Mr Su and his network of firms owe more than $70 million to Polys Haji-Ioannou, the brother of EasyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who owns Lakatamia Shipping in Greece.

Su Ching Wun, the fallen tycoon, inherited the thriving shipping company Taiwan Maritime Transport Co Ltd, afterwards renamed Today Makes Tomorrow (TMT), from his father, who died in 2001.

Mr Justice Bryan wrote in his decision that the financial crisis in 2008 was a huge setback for the company, but that it was exacerbated by Mr Su’s management style since his father’s death.

“What is not in issue is that, after Mr Su succeeded his father, he made sweeping changes to the business and embarked on massive speculation in the forward freight rate market, trading in derivative instruments through various TMT group companies, including TMT Co Ltd, Liberia (“TMT Liberia”),” the judge wrote.

“He has dragged that business to its knees since the financial crisis in 2008 (and as a result of his terrible mishandling of the prosperous corporation inherited from his father).”

Mr Su signed a sophisticated financial agreement with Lakatamia in July of that year in a desperate attempt to raise funds, but his companies failed to reimburse the Greek firm, leaving him in a financial bind. The summary comes to a close.