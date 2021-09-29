A former McDonald’s employee has gone viral after pouring sweet and sour sauce on a customer’s frappé.

Due of their attitude, a former McDonald's employee went viral after putting sweet and sour sauce onto a customer's caramel frappe.

The McDonald’s employee sprinkles whipped cream on top of a frappe before dropping a packet of sweet and sour sauce—rather than caramel—over the concoction in the video, which was submitted to TikTok under the account @mcdanksb****.

“When the consumer has an attitude, but remember I only make [$]8.50 an hour,” reads a text overlay on the video.

In the comments section of the video, some TikTok users chastised the ex-employee for his conduct.

“Can’t the cops issue a citation or arrest you for that?” One user speculated, “What if they were allergic to sweet and sour and died?”

Another TikToker commented, “If you serve me that, I will legit fight you.”

It’s unclear if the drink was served to the consumer or discarded. The video has gained over 7.6 million views and over 102,000 comments from individuals all over the world since it was first posted.

The employee filmed another video of himself waving goodbye in front of a McDonald’s two weeks after the first one was posted, because he was fired from the fast-food restaurant.

The text overlay in the video says, “Ladies and gentlemen, you did it.” “You were the one who got me fired… goodbye, McB ******.”

The comments on this video were similar to those on the previous video, with many claiming that he caused his own termination by taping the frappe event.

In recent months, a number of videos relating to the fast-food behemoth, which feeds billions of consumers every day, have gone viral.

