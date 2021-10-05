A former judge on Strictly Come Dancing could be set to return to the show.

Dame Arlene Phillips, a former judge on Strictly Come Dancing, could be set to return to the show after more than a decade away.

The 78-year-old is set to appear on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here… According to the Mirror, BBC managers are keen to bring her back once her spell in Wales is finished.

“They want her back as a one-off stunt after she’s been with Ant and Dec,” a TV insider told the tabloid.

“Having Dame Arlene make a surprise appearance on Strictly suggests there is no longer any ill blood. After they got rid of her all those years ago, it would seem good.”

In 2009, accusations of ageism arose following the decision to remove the award-winning choreographer from the Strictly judging panel in favor of 30-year-old previous winner Alesha Dixon.

Arlene, who was 66 at the time, admitted that it was a tough pill to swallow, later remarking, “I think it was handled so badly.” You’ll never forget those tumultuous times.

“You’re the center of everyone’s attention one minute, then you’re nowhere and shoved out of the way the next. It’s quite difficult to deal with.”

In 2018, she was once again affiliated to the BBC show after choreographing one of the professional dancers’ group performances.

“I did this because this is where my heart lies,” she stated at the time. I didn’t do anything with Strictly about resolving anything. Is it true that saying yes was difficult for me? I have to tell you, it was quite difficult.”

Arlene attempted to learn more about the circumstances surrounding her dismissal last year, stating, “I’ve got the Freedom of Information Act and looking at the chaotic method that lead up to it was alarming.” The majority of it has been redacted.

“They could have offered me the option of resigning or fabricating a story.”

Arlene has high ambitions as a contender in the frightening Gwrych Castle in North Wales, according to ITV executives. She’s also been mentioned as a possible successor for departed Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman, though no agreement has been reached. In January, a new skating series will begin.

