A former janitor from a California preschool has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

According to court filings, a 35-year-old former preschool janitor from Sacramento County, California pled guilty Monday in federal court to disseminating child pornography via social media.

According to local newspaper The Sacramento Bee, Daniel Wayne Benner, of Orangevale, pled guilty to using his Kik account to communicate sexually explicit material involving children to someone in Arkansas in 2019 and to receive child pornography.

Benner, who used to offer a business where he would dress up as Rainbow Dash from the “My Little Pony” series for birthday parties, had traded pornographic photographs on the social networking platform under the handle “hornylonely2005.”

According to court documents, Benner stated on his Facebook account in February 2019: “Rainbow Dash is seeking to come to you for your birthday celebration she carries sweets with her and likes to get hugs and loves posing for pictures email me for quotes.”

When FBI agents came to see him in 2019, he informed them that the position drew little interest.

An affidavit claimed, “When asked about the ‘My Little Pony’ costume and projected party work shown on his Facebook profile, Benner replied he and two pals were intending to start a birthday party business.”

“The individual in the costume was supposed to be Benner… They were, however, unable to obtain any consumers, according to the paper.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Benner may face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He’ll be back in court on Oct. 25 for his sentencing.

Benner had previously been convicted of oral copulation with a minor under the age of 18 in 2006, according to Sacramento Superior Court records. He was sentenced to six months in prison and five years of probation, but his conviction was overturned in 2012 when he filed a petition with the court.

A 36-year-old former police officer from Ochiltree County, Texas pleaded guilty to using his Kik account to disseminate child pornography over a month ago in a similar incident.

On July 14, Aaron Bennett Daugherty, of Perryton, pled guilty to one count of child pornography transportation. He was arrested as part of a federal undercover operation into people who were using Kik to distribute pornographic photographs of youngsters.