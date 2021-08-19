A former ice cream shop owner has been ordered to compensate BLM protesters for making false threats.

A judge ordered the former owner of an ice cream store in Schenectady, New York, to pay $4,500 to Black Lives Matter demonstrators for making false charges against them that violated their civil rights on Wednesday.

The decision came after New York Attorney General Letitia James launched a lawsuit in March against David Elmendorf, the former owner of Bumpy’s Polar Freeze in Schenectady.

Elmendorf was accused of yelling racist epithets and threatening Black demonstrators with a.22 caliber air rifle and a baton in 2020, before claiming he was the victim. He dialed 911 and informed the operator that the group had threatened to shoot him. According to the lawsuit, none of the demonstrators were determined to be armed.

According to the lawsuit filed by James, protests from Black community groups, including Black Lives Matter, took place at a private property near Bumpy’s in the summer of 2020 after racist messages purportedly sent by Elmendorf were circulated on social media. At least one text was said to contain a racial insult, while another said, “I don’t hire Black people.” Hundreds of individuals are claimed to have joined the anti-Elmendorf protests.

James was the first to use a new legislation that makes it illegal to file fraudulent “race-based” police reports in his lawsuit against Elmendorf. The law is known as the “Central Park Karen Law” because it was prompted by a white woman, dubbed “Karen” by social media and local press, who called cops on a Black birdwatcher after he asked her to put her dog on a leash.

Following the incident in Central Park, a law was created that granted Attorney General James the right to sue anybody who summons police “without basis to suspect a breach of the criminal law” when motivated by racial or other bias. In her case against Elmendorf, she invoked these and other laws.

Elmendorf’s lawyer claimed that all of the allegations leveled against his client were unfounded. A judge ruled in James’ favor on Wednesday, ordering Elmendorf to pay $500 to each of the nine demonstrators he harassed for a total of $4,500.

Following the incident, James issued a statement saying, "There is zero tolerance for harassment, intimidation, or violence of any type against anyone in New York."