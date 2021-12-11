A former heroin addict turned pastor criticizes the government’s ‘war on poverty.’

A former heroin addict who served time in prison before becoming a pastor who helps addicts recover denounced the government’s “war on impoverished people.”

Roy Farrell began his criminal career when he was 14 years old, when he hung out on the streets to avoid his mother’s “soggy mashed potatoes.”

Soon after, he began selling narcotics and testing his supply of cocaine and, eventually, heroin, which led to his addiction.

“I grew up, got tossed out of school at a young age, didn’t really fit at home because they weren’t on my wavelength, couldn’t fit in different jobs because I didn’t feel good enough,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“When you don’t feel good enough, you want to go somewhere where you can contribute, where you can have a say, where you can make a difference.”

” For me, it was gangs and crime. I had the impression that I had contributed something to the gang. I thought I contributed something to the group I was a part of. That’s what I presented, despite the fact that it was really negative.

“As a result, you become addicted to drugs.” You grow more secluded the deeper you dive into drugs.

“The more you use drugs, the more separated you become from society, your family, your circle of friends, and everyone who cares about you.”

“You lose your connection.”

The more narcotics engulfed Roy’s life, the more difficult it became to flee; barriers erected between Roy and the beneficial people who could help him.

“The more I went into drugs, the less attached I felt to my family, and the less I believed in myself that I could be anyone,” Roy explained.

“The longer I was on drugs, the less interested I became in pursuing a positive path in life because I didn’t believe I could do it anymore.” Because I was so engrossed in that way of life.

“Then your good pals, who you grew up with, don’t want to associate with you anymore because you’re living that life.”

"You gradually disengage from those folks over time." "They move on with their lives," says the narrator.