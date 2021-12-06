A former head of the youth service has been accused with defrauding the government of £130,000.

Donna Wells, 39, of Bridgeway East, Windmill Hill, Runcorn, is appearing in court tomorrow, December 7, at North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court in Warrington.

Between January 4, 2018 and January 25, 2020, the former Young Addaction Halton service manager was charged with fraud by abuse of position in the amount of £133,000 in Runcorn.

She’s also accused of committing fraud by false representation in Liverpool between February 3 to February 16, 2020, for allegedly neglecting to disclose disciplinary procedures and offering fraudulent references, as well as obtaining criminal property, specifically £54,750.

Officers from Cheshire Police received allegations of fraud relating to a charity situated at Grangeway Community Centre in Runcorn in June of last year.

The probe was “in its early stages,” according to the report.

The national parent organization of Young Addaction Halton, Young Addaction, has subsequently changed its name to We Are With You and no longer delivers youth programs in Halton, as its contract with the borough expired last summer.

