A former Gogglebox star celebrates a minor lottery victory.

Sandra Martin, a former Gogglebox star, celebrated a modest Thunderball victory with some chicken wings.

With Sandi Bogle, the 59-year-old was a founding member of the popular Channel 4 show’s cast.

Until Sandi left the show in 2016, the reality TV personality delivered funny comments on the week’s best programming alongside her closest pal.

Sandra returned to Gogglebox for one more season with her daughter before departing at the end of the season.

She claimed that she won a total of £13 on the lottery, but it was enough to put a grin on her face.

“Won £13 on the Thunderball so I definitely had to treat myself to 10 spicy wings and salad,” Sandra wrote in a tweet.

Sandra was shown wearing a Christmas hat and scarf in the image, and she appeared to be extremely cheerful.

Sandra has been on shows such as 100 Years Younger In 21 Days and Britain’s Got Talent in addition to Gogglebox.

The actress reacted to fans who inquired why she departed the Channel 4 blockbuster show earlier this year.

“I missed Sandi so much after she went,” Sandra tweeted.

She went on to say: “It was also a contract show.

“If you’re on Gogglebox, you won’t be able to watch certain series like Big Brother.

“In either case, I’m content. It had been 5 years since I had sat on the couch.”