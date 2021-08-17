A former firefighter has been charged with sexually assaulting a disabled teen for the past five years.

According to WGME, an ex-firefighter in New Hampshire is facing multiple allegations of sexual abuse against a disabled adolescent girl over a five-year period.

On April 1, Joshua Gilbert, 42, was arrested on a single charge. Many additional incidents of sexual assault against the girl were later discovered during a grand jury investigation into his case, which spanned the years 2012 to 2017 and began when she was 15 years old.

He has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault since the grand jury probe. Gilbert could face between 10 and 20 years in jail if convicted on each count. Next month, he will be arraigned in court.

According to the accusations, Gilbert’s victim has an undefined handicap that prevents her from giving consent, even while she is not under the age of 18. Gilbert would have been aware of the girl’s condition during the period he molested her, according to the report.

Gilbert previously worked for the town of Newmarket as a firefighter. Gilbert is no longer working as one of the town’s few full-time firefighters, according to a statement released to the media on May 26.

In a statement to SeacoastOnline, town manager Steve Fournier said, “I have not read any indictments and have no additional comments.”

