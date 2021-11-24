A former Everton FC director has been charged with assault on a man.

Sarvar Ismailov, 26, was charged with causing grievous bodily injury with intent at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

On November 2, the trained lawyer resigned from his position with the club, citing “personal and health concerns.”

A HGV driver who was “hit by his own car” suffered life-altering injuries.

He is accused of inflicting serious physical harm on Edmond Krasniqi with the intent to do so.

The alleged event is believed to have occurred near Hyde Park Gate in London on June 11, 2021. Ismailov, of London’s Danewood Drive, was released on bail and ordered to return to court on December 15.

Ismailov graduated from City University in London in 2017 and worked as an investment analyst at Moscow-based internet firm My.com before joining US-based global law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld as an associate lawyer in the mergers and acquisitions department.

He joined Everton as a worldwide partnerships consultant in January 2019 before becoming the first Sporting and Commercial Director for Everton Women and a member of the Everton Women Strategic Leadership Team in 2020. In July of this year, he was named to the board.

On November 2, the club sent out a message on social media that read: “Sarvar Ismailov has stood down as manager of Everton Football Club due to personal and health concerns.

“He has resigned from the Everton Women’s Board of Directors, as well as his roles as Owner’s Executive Representative and Sporting and Commercial Director.

“Mr Ismailov made the decision, and it is effective immediately.”

Sanjar Ismailov is also accused of causing Edmond Krasniqi’s GBH.

Sanjar Ismailov, 34, is also accused of attacking model Astrid Fajcsi and causing her Actual Bodily Harm on the same day in June at the same Kensington flat, as well as criminal damage to her iPhone and a $5,000 diamond bracelet.

The Ismailovs and Malik Bilal, 40, of Slough, who is also charged with GBH, appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link.